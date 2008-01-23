Japan play down medals hopes for Beijing

By Alastair Himmer

TOKYO (Reuters) - When Japan's top women wrestlers greeted the new year by plunging into the icy depths of Tokyo Bay, shivering onlookers chuckled in disbelief.

Olympic champion Saori Yoshida, one of the brave women who participated in the extreme bonding exercise, helped Japan to win a record haul of 37 medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, including 16 golds.

Japan's stated goals for this year's Beijing Games are much more low-key, however.

Olympic officials began 2008 with a resolution to deflect the pressure from their athletes by predicting that they will take home only around five gold medals in August.

"We won eight gold medals in judo in Athens, which far exceeded expectations," Japan's Olympic delegation chief Tomiaki Fukuda told Reuters in an interview.

"What we are saying is that based on current form we can realistically only expect to win around five gold medals overall this time. We won more than we'd hoped for in 2004."

Japan finished fifth in the Athens medals table, behind only the United States, China, Russia and Australia, but luck played a part, Fukuda said.