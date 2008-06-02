Vast distances a barrier to combating HIV/AIDS in India

By Tan Ee Lyn

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Vast distances are a major hurdle to India's efforts to curb its soaring HIV rate.

India, which has the world's third largest HIV-positive caseload, gives drugs for free to HIV/AIDS patients. But doctors say this is not enough to stop the spread of HIV which is making inroads in rural India, especially among women infected by itinerant husbands, and also children.

For three days a month, Sambit squeezes into a crowded and often filthy train for a three hour journey to Delhi to receive HIV treatment.

"There's no seat and I am very weak," said the 30-year-old former tailor, who asked that his full name not be revealed. He can't afford lodging in Delhi and can barely afford the train tickets.

"I need to borrow money from my family for all these trips," he said.

Many patients in the same position simply give up treatment, an anathema in HIV therapy as it gives rise to drug resistance. These patients may then need more powerful second line treatment, which is not freely available in India.

"Travel can affect drug compliance. Patients who don't get family support, women who may not like to travel alone will just give up," said a doctor at a New Delhi hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he did not have permission to speak to reporters.