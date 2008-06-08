India's slum dwellers face ruin in development blitz

By Dominic Whiting

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Prakash Kajuri is asset rich but cash poor. The Mumbai courier earns about $6 a day delivering packages in India's most populous city but his home is sitting on land worth about $2 million dollars.

Kajuri lives in Dharavi, often described as Asia's biggest slum, where around a million people cram on to what was once a mangrove swamp along railway lines leading to central Mumbai.

The slum is the focus of a looming showdown as municipal authorities and developers seek to raze it to the ground and replace it with office towers, luxury apartments and shopping malls.

Families that can prove they have lived in Dharavi since 1995 would be entitled to a free apartment in the same area, but the new dwellings would be tiny, just 225 square feet or 20 square meters, about the size of a living room. Not surprisingly, many prefer to stay where they are.

"Why should I move into such a small place with my family?" said Kajuri, a father of seven, who has lived in Dharavi for over three decades.

"If they want us to move then they should give us the same amount of living space that we now have."

The land on which his nearly 700 square feet shanty stands could be worth at least 100 million rupees in Mumbai's soaring real estate market.