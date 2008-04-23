Watching a geisha dress: more exercise than elegance

By Elaine Lies

KYOTO (Reuters) - "It's a bit like a war," says Komomo, a geisha in Japan's ancient capital, describing how she dresses for work.

That's the last word that comes to mind when watching one of the elegant female entertainers of Kyoto's Miyagawa-cho geisha district drift down the stone-paved streets in colorful silk kimono, white make-up and gleaming, upswept black hair.

But it's true.

The 23-year-old Komomo has less than 30 minutes turnaround time from the end of a traditional dance performance until she must leave for one of the evening parties that are the mainstay of her work. By the time the dressing begins in her house at the centre of Miyagawa-cho district, only 10 minutes are left.

She stands on a tatami straw-mat floor in a red and white kimono under-robe, her wig and make-up already on as her dresser, a spiky-haired young man called "Kichi," unfolds a pink kimono patterned with cherry blossoms.

Staring into a full-length mirror as the kimono is wrapped around her, Komomo -- who is barely 150 cm (4 ft 11 in) tall -- hands thin silk cords to the dresser and ties some around her middle herself.

"Is it okay?" the dresser asks. She nods.