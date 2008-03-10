Nippon Steel feels the heat as global rivalry builds

By Yuko Inoue

KIMITSU, Japan (Reuters) - Sparks fly and a wall of heat hits you as 300 tonnes of molten iron pour from a huge bucket into a furnace amid wailing sirens at Nippon Steel Corp's Kimitsu plant near Tokyo.

Elsewhere in the factory, a red-hot thick plate of steel slides along a production line below an elevated walkway. A protective jacket and helmet are supplied, but you still get toasted as you walk across.

High temperatures are the norm in a steel mill, but Nippon Steel, the world's second-largest steel maker, is more worried about another kind of heat.

"The common concern of top executives at steelmakers is how to avoid being taken over," Akio Mimura, president of Nippon Steel, told Reuters in an interview in December.

The company knows how to pour, pound and roll high-quality steel, but big rivals are catching up and there is a constant battle for customers as the world splits into two or three large steel groups.

"In a world where 50 to 60 million tonne a year mills are becoming common, everybody knows that size matters," Mimura said.

Nippon Steel may be No. 2 in the world, but it lags far behind world leader ArcelorMittal. Born in 2006 through the merger of two firms whose name it combines, ArcelorMittal produces 118 million tonnes of steel a year and is three times the size of Nippon Steel, which suddenly feels vulnerable to a takeover.