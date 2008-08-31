S.Korea steps up defense of disputed islets

By Marie-France Han

ABOARD THE SAMBONG COAST GUARD SHIP (Reuters) - On a South Korean coast guard patrol ship chugging towards desolate islands at the centre of a bitter territorial row with Japan, academics and officials vow to repel any Japanese claim to the lonely outcrops.

Over the past few weeks, the South Korean president, politicians, actors and even companies making mobile phones and fizzy beverages have delivered the same patriotic message for Japan to keep its hands off the remote islands.

South Korea and Japan both claim historical rights to the cluster of rocks, which the Koreans call Dokdo ("solitary island") and the Japanese call Takeshima ("bamboo island").

"Our mission is to prevent anyone from claiming that Dokdo is not Korean territory," said Kim Hyun-soo, head of the newly created Dokdo Research Institute.

"We are striving to offer scientific, incontrovertible proof that Dokdo is Korean," the international law expert said, while declining to discuss the size of the institute's budget or staff, saying any details could be used by outside interests to track its activities.

The dispute over the islands is deeply emotional for Koreans, who say the islands were the first pieces of their territory seized by Japan when it started its 1910-1945 colonial reign over the peninsula.

Japan has insisted the islands were never a part of Korea to begin with, so they were not returned when Tokyo relinquished its claims to the peninsula following its defeat in World War Two.