Japanese rider relies on telepathy and sugar

By Alastair Himmer

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sugar lumps and telepathy are the ingredients for success in the equestrian sport of dressage, according to Japanese rider Mieko Yagi.

Eleven times national champion, Yagi makes her Olympic debut on her horse, Dow Jones, at the age of 58 when Hong Kong hosts the equestrian events for Beijing in August.

"I was so happy to share the joy of qualifying with my horse," said Yagi. "We're partners. I'm trying to be in perfect harmony with the horse.

"I have got so used to the horse that I feel there is a distinct overlap in our feelings. We know when one of us is not 100 percent."

Dressage requires horse and rider to work in harmony executing a series of precise, pre-arranged moves. The horse is also judged on its behaviour in the ring.

In 2002, Yagi won the national title after her then-mount instinctively realised she was ill and needed its help. Yagi had earlier been taken to hospital with abdominal pains.

"I have had horses do miraculous things like that many times," Yagi told Reuters in an interview. "I was so sick I could only walk about 10 metres under my own power. Amazingly the horse understood and took up the slack.