Calligraphy teaches Chinese bankers strategy

By Simon Rabinovitch

BEIJING (Reuters) - Is managing a bank in China complicated? No more so than executing a fine work of calligraphy.

That, at least, is the opinion of Tang Shuangning, president of Everbright Bank, a fast-growing lender that recently applied for a stock market listing.

"Approaching a piece of white paper to write calligraphy is like mapping out a strategy in China's economy," Tang said in an interview. "The lines of your writing are where you want to lead the money flow. And it all depends on how you make use of your potential power."

Tang is not the only elite Chinese financier to have a passion for the arts.

Xiang Junbo, president of the Agricultural Bank of China, has written screenplays.

Wang Yi, vice-president of the China Development Bank, which owns 3 percent of Barclays, has received praise for music compositions, though that has not stopped authorities from investigating his role in trading irregularities.

"For successful people at that level, it's very fashionable to talk about Chinese poetry and traditions," Jia Lin Xie, a professor at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.