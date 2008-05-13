Bicycle-makers ride high on surging oil prices

By Ralph Jennings

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The row of gleaming bicycles being assembled on the factory floor of Giant Manufacturing, one of the world's biggest bicycle-makers, will soon hit streets from Seattle to Sydney, Amsterdam and even Beijing.

Rising petrol prices, growing awareness of environmental issues and the popularity of cycling as a recreation sport has fuelled a surge in demand for bicycles around the world.

Giant, the Taipei-based maker of international bicycle brands such as Boulder, Yukon and Iguana, is reaping the profits. The company, which produced 5.5 million bikes in 2007, is expected to pull in $1 billion in sales this year, up 10 percent, it says.

Giant's story is typical of the global $61 billion bicycle industry, which is enjoying unprecedented growth as cycling becomes a major recreation sport and lifestyle option in many Western countries.

"There is a general renaissance and interest in bikes," said Jack Oortwijn, editor-in-chief of the monthly magazine Bike Europe. "Parts suppliers are struggling to keep up."

China leads the world in the number of bikes produced per year with about 73 million units of a total 100 million annually, according to the Earth Policy Institute, an environmental information network based in the United States.

The rest comes largely from Taiwan, Canada, Russia, Ukraine and the European Union. Taiwan makes about 6 million bikes per year and they sell for an average domestic wholesale price of $222 per unit, according to a local manufacturing association.