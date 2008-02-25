China's noodle makers vie for share of $13 billion market

By Richard Dobson

TAIPEI (Reuters) - With many of China's 1.3 billion people eating them every day, it's not surprising that instant noodles are big business in China where an economic boom has created a generation of instant noodle eaters.

From office workers in Shanghai to laborers on Shenzhen construction sites, instant noodles are eaten with relish due to the low cost and convenience.

"My husband and son love instant noodles. They eat them as breakfast and as a midnight snack, more than twice each week," says Yun, a 41-year-old housewife as she wandered down the instant noodle aisle in a downtown supermarket in Shanghai.

Estimated at $6.6 billion, China's instant noodle business is set to double to around $13 billion by 2012 and players are scrambling for market share and brand recognition.

As Yun pushes her trolley through a supermarket aisle, she is confronted by literally dozens of brands all competing for the yuan of China's instant noodle eaters.

Colorful packaging, tie-ins with the Beijing Olympic Games in August and new flavors and recipes, such as low fat noodles, are some of the strategies adopted by manufacturers fighting out the "noodle wars" in Chinese supermarkets.

China is the world's biggest instant noodles market. Its consumers spend around $5 per capita per year on instant noodles, according to Euromonitor International.