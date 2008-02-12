Iraq tribal units help security, but strains show

By Michael Holden

TARMIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Six months ago, the Iraqi town of Tarmiya near Baghdad was a lawless al Qaeda lair, a springboard for launching attacks on the capital.

Now, people can walk the streets. Markets have flourished and U.S. soldiers patrol in relatively safety. The key reason has been the creation of a Sunni Arab neighborhood security unit similar to scores that have been set up across Iraq.

But while Tarmiya shows how effective the U.S.-backed units can be, it highlights both the strains on a program the Shi'ite-led government appears wary of embracing and the growing frustration among some guards over their long-term future.

Such units, which the U.S. military calls "concerned local citizens," first emerged in western Anbar province in late 2006 when Sunni Arab tribal chiefs rebelled against al Qaeda because of its indiscriminate attacks and harsh interpretation of Islam.

Defeated in Anbar, the militants initially regrouped in places like Tarmiya, 30 km (20 miles) north of Baghdad. Last September, locals decided they had had enough.

"There were mass killings and slaughter, disgusting things. No one could walk alone," said Imad Jassim, whose father set up and paid for the 500-strong security unit in the town.

"Two of my brothers were killed. We could not accept the situation anymore, we had to fight."