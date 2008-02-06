Baghdad security walls curb violence, at a cost

By Waleed Ibrahim

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - To some Iraqis they are the reason it is safe to shop. To others they are like big jails.

Nothing symbolizes the year-long security offensive in Baghdad more vividly than the thousands of tonnes of concrete walls that have been erected around dozens of markets, public places and even entire neighborhoods.

But as violence has fallen in the capital, some Iraqis have begun debating whether the 12-foot (3.5-metre) high walls should come down. Does the inconvenience and ugliness of the grey barriers outweigh the protection and peace of mind they provide?

Most seem to want the walls to remain at markets and even be strengthened -- especially after two female bombers killed 99 people at pet markets last Friday in attacks blamed on al Qaeda.

"I don't mind having the walls for years if they keep the market secure. Many of my neighbors and relatives are still in hospital because of explosions," said Um Haitham, a woman in her 60s as she shopped in the Sadriya market in central Baghdad.

Added Abu Mohammed, 45: "I don't like these walls, they make me sick. But if you ask me, no matter how much inconvenience they cause, I prefer them because they provide security."

The walls are designed to stop suicide bombers ramming cars filled with explosives into crowded places and to keep out gunmen by setting up security posts at entry points.