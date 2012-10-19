CANADA FX-C$ weakens further ahead of inflation data

* C$ at C$0.9879 vs US$, or $1.0122 * Canadian inflation data eyed for clues on rates * Currency set for 0.8 pct decline on week By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened further versus the U.S. currency as disappointing U.S. corporate earnings cast a pall over the market and traders awaited Canadian inflation data. At 8:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$0.9879 to the greenback, or $1.0122, compared with C$0.9849, or $1.0153, at Thursday's North American close. The currency had slid the previous day, succumbing to a host of negative factors, and continued in that vein in early trade. Canadian inflation data due out at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) is expected to provide clues to whether the Bank of Canada plans to drop a hawkish bias on interest rates in its policy announcement next week. "There is a lot of focus and interest on this number," said Mazen Issa, macro strategist at TD Securities, adding that a soft number could produce further Canadian dollar weakness. "There is still some more to run." The currency has fallen 0.8 percent so far this week, after the central bank's governor gave a speech on Monday in which he did not talk about raising interest rates. A Reuters poll released on Thursday suggested the central bank will postpone interest rate hikes until the fourth quarter of next year and will likely water down rather than eliminate its hawkish language. Major tech corporates Microsoft and Google issued lacklustre earnings on Thursday, while General Electric's revenue fell short of expectations early on Friday.