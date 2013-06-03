CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains against US$, tracking riskier assets

By Solarina Ho TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recovered marginally against the U.S. dollar on Monday after a choppy session on Friday, as better-than-expected European data lifted global prices of shares and oil from one-month lows. The greenback eased against a basket of currencies, while the riskier commodities-linked currencies recovered some losses. Data released on Monday showed that a strong rise in new orders helped British manufacturing grow at its fastest pace in more than a year last month, while euro zone manufacturing contracted again, albeit at a slightly slower pace. The Canadian currency was trading at C$1.0357 versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.55 U.S. cents at 9:32 a.m. (1332 GMT), marginally stronger than Friday's finish at C$1.0368, or 96.45 U.S. cents. The Canadian dollar, which was mostly stronger against other major currencies on Monday, was expected to trade within last week's range of around C$1.0290 and C$1.0420 in the near term, with a dearth of data until Friday's North American employment and payroll number. Prices for Canadian government debt were mostly lower across the curve. The two-year bond slipped 2.6 Canadian cents to yield 1.095 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond fell 32 Canadian cents to yield 2.105 percent, its highest yield since the start of May 2012.