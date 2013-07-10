CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms ahead of Fed minutes, Bernanke

* C$ at C$1.0518 vs US$, or 95.08 U.S. cents * FOMC minutes for June at 2pm ET * Bernanke speech at 4:10pm ET * Bond prices mixed By Solarina Ho TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was firmer against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Wednesday ahead of the minutes by the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting and a closely watched speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. "It's slightly stronger, but so are the other major currencies against the U.S. dollar. ... It will be all about Bernanke today and the FOMC minutes," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets. At 9:13 a.m. (1315 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0518 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.08 U.S. cents, slightly stronger than Tuesday's close at C$1.0526, or 95 U.S. cents. Chandler said there are two main issues which could move markets, first, if the central bank has a broad consensus about when it may stop asset purchases and second, if Bernanke offers any hints about his own future. The Canadian dollar was expected to trade between C$1.0470 and C$1.0520 during the North American session, according to RBC Capital Markets. Prices for Canadian government debt were mixed, with the two-year bond adding slightly more than half a Canadian cent to yield 1.143 percent and the benchmark 10-year bond down 8 Canadian cents to yield 2.487 percent.