3 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ retreats after Canadian weaker than expected inflation data
#Canada Dollar Report
December 19, 2014 / 1:42 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ retreats after Canadian weaker than expected inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched its weakest level of the session against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed the country's annual inflation rate eased in November to an unexpectedly low 2.0 percent due to cheaper gasoline prices.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.1635 to the U.S dollar, or 85.95 U.S. cents, weaker than immediately before the data was released and weaker than Thursday's finish of C$1.1597. or 86.23 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Alden Bentley)

