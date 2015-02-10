FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ weakens after Bank of Canada says economy below potential
#Canada Dollar Report
February 10, 2015

CANADA FX-C$ weakens after Bank of Canada says economy below potential

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened slightly on Tuesday after a senior Bank of Canada official said the economy was still operating below its potential and that the impact of a sharp drop in the price of oil would be felt across the country.

The currency hit a session low of C$1.2575 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.52 U.S. cents, after the comments from Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins, some of the central bank's first remarks since the surprise move to cut rates last month. It settled on Monday at C$1.2465, or 80.22 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

