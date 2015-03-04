CANADA FX-C$ stronger after Bank of Canada holds rates

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada kept interest rates unchanged and said it was satisfied with how the market and the economy had reacted to its surprise cut in January.

The Canadian dollar firmed to $1.2449 to greenback, or 80.32 U.S. cents, much stronger than just prior to the announcement and stronger than Tuesday's finish at C$1.2490, or 80.06 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)