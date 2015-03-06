FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ weakens after U.S., Canadian economic data
#Canada Dollar Report
March 6, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ weakens after U.S., Canadian economic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended its retreat on Friday after the U.S. dollar strengthened on data that showed U.S. job growth accelerated in February, while data in Canada showed the January trade deficit more than doubled to a near record.

The Canadian dollar hit its weakest level in nearly two weeks, trading at $1.2592 to greenback, or 79.42 U.S. cents. This was softer than Thursday's finish at C$1.2506, or 79.96 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

