2 years ago
C$ firms as US$ softens on retail sales
March 12, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

C$ firms as US$ softens on retail sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recouped all of the previous session's losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, touching a session high, as the greenback slipped on data that showed U.S. retail sales in February fell unexpectedly for a third straight month.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2613 against the U.S. dollar, or 79.28 U.S. cents, some half a cent stronger than just prior to the data, and stronger than Wednesday's finish at C$1.2761, or 78.36 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)

