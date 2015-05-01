FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips on US$ rebound, falling crude
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
May 1, 2015 / 1:28 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips on US$ rebound, falling crude

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2125 or 82.47 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, May 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated on
Friday, as the greenback bounced back from a dismal April on
signs that the run of uninspired U.S. economic data during the
first quarter may finally be over.
    The weaker price of crude, a key Canadian export, compounded
the Canadian dollar weakness. Oil prices, which had been trading
near the highs of the year, fell after Iraq said its crude
exports hit a record in April.
    
    * At 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.2125 to the greenback, or 82.47 U.S. cents,
weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2064, or
82.89 U.S. cents on Thursday.
    * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2064
Its weakest level was C$1.2150.
    * The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was rebounding after slumping to
its worst month in four years in April.
    * RBC Canadian manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m.
EDT. 
    * U.S. construction spending for March, ISM manufacturing
data for April, and University of Michigan consumer confidence
figures for April are due at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
    * U.S. crude prices were down 0.57 percent to $59.29,
while Brent crude lost 0.73 percent to $66.29. 
    * The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming many of its
key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.2060
and C$1.2160 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, according to RBC
Capital Markets.
    * Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across
the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 5.5
Canadian cents to yield 0.706 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 falling 50 Canadian cents to yield 1.634 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 11.9 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -44.2 basis points.
    
    

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.