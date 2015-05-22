CANADA FX-C$ stumbles to weakest in nearly a month on North American data

TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to its weakest level in nearly a month against the greenback on Friday following the release of North American economic data, including U.S. and Canadian consumer inflation figures for April. The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2270 to the greenback, or 81.50 U.S. cents, weaker than immediately before the data was released and Thursday's Bank of Canada close of C$1.2208, or 81.91 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)