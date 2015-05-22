FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ stumbles to weakest in nearly a month on North American data
#Canada Dollar Report
May 22, 2015 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ stumbles to weakest in nearly a month on North American data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to
its weakest level in nearly a month against the greenback on
Friday following the release of North American economic data,
including U.S. and Canadian consumer inflation figures for
April.
    The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2270 to the
greenback, or 81.50 U.S. cents, weaker than immediately before
the data was released and Thursday's Bank of Canada close of
C$1.2208, or 81.91 U.S. cents.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

