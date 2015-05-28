FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens after touching 6-week low as oil rises
May 28, 2015

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens after touching 6-week low as oil rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2435, or 80.42 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mixed

 (Updates to close)
    By Andrea Hopkins
    TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
on Thursday after touching a six-week low earlier in the
session, more than regaining lost ground as oil prices rose and
the U.S. dollar retreated against other major currencies after a
strong run.
    The greenback climbed to a 12-1/2-year high against the yen
on Thursday as investors bet that U.S. interest rates will rise
later this year. 
    But the U.S. currency gave back much of the gain after
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the yen's recent drop
had been "rough," stirring expectations that the Bank of Japan
may intervene to stem further decline in the currency.
 
    "It all started after the comment from the Japanese finance
minister about the recent move in the yen, being a rough patch,
so that caused the dollar-yen to sell off ... and coincided with
generally softening of the (U.S.) dollar," said David Bradley,
director of foreign exchange trading at Scotiabank.
    "Dollar-Canada had a little bit more of a gentle sell-off
over course of the afternoon, mainly due to that and due to a
turnaround in commodity sector as well, with oil rallying a
little bit," he added.
    The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session at C$1.2435 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.42 U.S. cents,
stronger than Wednesday's official close of C$1.2459, or 80.26
U.S. cents. 
    Earlier in the session it touched C$1.2538, its weakest
since April 15.
    Oil prices rose in choppy trade, helping the turnaround of 
Canada's commodity-linked currency. The gain snapped two days of
sharp declines, after data showed a fourth weekly drawdown in
U.S. crude stocks. 
    Signals from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday that it is in
no hurry to raise rates helped weaken the Canadian currency
through the C$1.25 barrier, traders said. 
    The Bank of Canada said it will hold its benchmark rate
steady. But some analysts questioned whether economic recovery
in the United States will deliver the strong benefits to Canada
that bank Governor Stephen Poloz said he expects from an
increase in exports. 
    Investors have now turned their attention to Canadian gross
domestic product data for the first quarter, due out on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 0.3 percent annualized rate
of growth for the first three months of 2015.    
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve. The two-year rose 2 Canadian cents to
yield 0.621 percent, while the benchmark 10-year was
unchanged, yielding 1.667 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Steve Orlofsky)

