CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats as oil falls; OPEC, job numbers in focus

(Updates throughout with additional details, FX commentary, closing figures) * Canadian dollar at C$1.2504 or 79.97 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices sank more than 2.5 percent ahead of Friday's OPEC meeting, and as investors looked ahead to the two countries' Friday employment reports for May. The price of crude, Canada's top export, fell for a second straight day amid concerns of a global supply glut and that rising European bond yields could hurt the availability of speculative money invested in oil. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is widely expected to maintain a production target of 30 million barrels per day, despite calls from some quarters to cut supplies to support prices. "What you have today is simply a reaction to the fall in oil prices," said Adam Button, currency analyst at ForexLive in Montreal. "Expectations (on OPEC) are extremely low for any change, but it doesn't mean the rhetoric from OPEC won't create waves in oil and by extension, the Canadian dollar." U.S. crude prices were down 2.78 percent at $57.98, while Brent crude dropped 2.63 percent to $62.12. The Canadian dollar, which was weaker against other major currencies, finished at C$1.2504 to the greenback, or 79.97 U.S. cents, its weakest level of the session and softer than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2453, or 80.30 U.S. cents on Wednesday. On the employment front, market participants are, on average, expecting May numbers to show 225,000 jobs created in the United States and 10,000 new jobs in Canada, according to a Reuters poll. Investors are hoping the labor market figures will offer clues on the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada's monetary policy thinking. "It's a three-pronged day ahead ... and promises a tremendous amount of volatility," said Button, who expects a rapid two-cent move in the loonie, if it manages to break out of the recent C$1.2400 to C$1.2550 range. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the board. The two-year price was up 6.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.574 percent while the benchmark 10-year rose 34 Canadian cents to yield 1.742 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -9.1 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -57.0 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)