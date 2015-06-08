CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on Friday's jobs data, weaker greenback

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2412 or 80.57 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended gains against a weaker U.S. dollar on Monday, building on Friday's release of surprisingly robust Canadian job numbers and on a media report that said the United States was uncomfortable with the strong greenback. A Bloomberg report cited an unnamed French official as saying that U.S. President Barack Obama had commented that a strong dollar is a problem. The White House denied the report, but investors were wary due to comments from officials in recent months about the strength of the U.S. currency hurting growth and exports. The loonie outperformed its counterparts against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed Canadian employers added 58,900 jobs in May, far above the 10,000 jobs economists polled by Reuters had expected. * At 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), the Canadian dollar, which was otherwise weaker against other key currencies, was trading at C$1.2412 to the greenback, or 80.57 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2439, or 80.39 U.S. cents, on Friday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2398, while its weakest level was C$1.2473. * The value of Canadian building permits unexpectedly surged in April for a second month in a row, rising 11.6 percent to C$7.8 billion, lifted by plans to build for medical facilities and government buildings. * The loonie's gains were tempered by weaker prices for oil, a key Canadian export. U.S. crude was down 1.08 percent at $58.49, while Brent crude lost 0.93 percent to $62.72. * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 2 Canadian cents to yield 0.631 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 26 Canadian cents to yield 1.798 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -7.00 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -57.7 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)