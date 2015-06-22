FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as markets bet on Greek debt deal
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
June 22, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as markets bet on Greek debt deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2250 or 81.63 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained
ground against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as optimism that
Greece and its creditors were on their way to a breakthrough
debt deal kept it strong even after oil prices turned lower and
the greenback reversed early losses. 
     Prices for oil, a key Canadian export, lost ground after
their early gains had strengthened the loonie.   
     Sentiment in global markets, which had been jittery about
the uncertainty surrounding a potential debt default by Greece,
was optimistic that a last-minute deal could be reached.
 
    
    * At 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was at C$1.2250 to the greenback, or 81.63 U.S. cents, firmer
than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2266, or 81.53
U.S. cents, on Friday.
    * The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.2218, while its weakest level was C$1.2277.
    * No notable Canadian economic data is expected this week.
 
    * U.S. crude prices were down 0.87 percent at  $59.09
a barrel after touching $60.30 earlier, while Brent crude
 lost 0.68 percent to $62.59, after hitting $63.74. 
    * The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2190
and C$1.2270 against the U.S. dollar during the North American
session on Monday, according to RBC Capital Markets.
    * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with longer-term bonds falling. The two-year
 price was down 5 Canadian cents to yield 0.618
percent and the benchmark 10-year fell 45 Canadian
cents to yield 1.763 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -3.50 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -56.6 basis points.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.