CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips as oil price, Greece anxiety weigh

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2365 or 80.87 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped against its U.S. counterpart in cautious trade on Wednesday as crude oil prices nudged lower and the market anxiously awaited news on whether a deal to resolve the Greek debt crisis was near. Oil prices eased even though U.S. government crude inventory data due later in the session was forecast to show a drop in stocks for an eighth straight week. Canada is a major oil exporter and the loonie's moves are often linked with crude prices. * At 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2365 to the greenback, or 80.87 U.S. cents, softer than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2333, or 81.08 U.S. cents, on Tuesday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2276, while its weakest level was C$1.2375. * The U.S. economy contracted during the first quarter, but less than previously estimated, with growth rebounding so far in the second quarter. Market reaction to the data was fairly muted. * The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming most of its key currency counterparts, was expected to trade between C$1.2300 and C$1.2400 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, according to KnightsbridgeFX.com. * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.619 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 23 Canadian cents to yield 1.802 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -8.3 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -59.3 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)