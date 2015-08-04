CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed as oil steadies

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3114, or 76.25 U.S. cents * Bond prices rise across the maturity curve TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar improved slightly on Tuesday from its weakest close against the U.S. dollar in over a decade helped by a steadying in the price of oil, a major Canadian export. The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, has lost around 9 percent of its value since mid-May on the back of slumping commodity prices and cuts to a key domestic interest rate just as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise U.S. rates. At 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3114 to the greenback, or 76.25 U.S. cents. That was weaker than the Bank of Canada's official Friday close of C$1.3080, or 76.45 U.S. cents. The bank did not record a close on Monday, a public holiday in much of Canada, while Thomson Reuters data showed a close of C$1.3156, or 76.01 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3106, while its weakest was C$1.3176. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.39 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 35.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.403 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -29.5 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -77.9 basis points. Brent crude oil prices recovered to just above $50 a barrel on Tuesday after touching a six-month low the previous session, although concern lingered over high global production and the economic outlook in China. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)