CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker as oil slips

TORONTO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday as the price of oil slipped and investors faced some key domestic data due at the end of the week.

* At 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3126 to the greenback, or 76.18 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close on Friday of C$1.3092, or 76.38 U.S. cents.

* The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3091.

* Foreign investment in Canadian securities picked back up in June as portfolio adjustments saw investors push into the money market, data from Statistics Canada showed.

* Investors are also awaiting inflation and retail sales data due on Friday..

* U.S. crude prices were down 1 percent to $42.08, while Brent crude was unchanged at $49.19. Oil prices were hit by data that showed the Japanese economy contracted in the second quarter.

* Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up half a Canadian cent to yield 0.408 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 27 Canadian cents to yield 1.364 percent.

* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -29.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -79.3 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)