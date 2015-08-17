FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker as oil slips
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
August 17, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker as oil slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3126, or 76.18 U.S. cents

* Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

TORONTO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday as the price of oil slipped and investors faced some key domestic data due at the end of the week.

* At 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3126 to the greenback, or 76.18 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close on Friday of C$1.3092, or 76.38 U.S. cents.

* The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3091.

* Foreign investment in Canadian securities picked back up in June as portfolio adjustments saw investors push into the money market, data from Statistics Canada showed.

* Investors are also awaiting inflation and retail sales data due on Friday..

* U.S. crude prices were down 1 percent to $42.08, while Brent crude was unchanged at $49.19. Oil prices were hit by data that showed the Japanese economy contracted in the second quarter.

* Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up half a Canadian cent to yield 0.408 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 27 Canadian cents to yield 1.364 percent.

* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -29.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -79.3 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.