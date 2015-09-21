FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed as soft data offsets stronger oil
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
September 21, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed as soft data offsets stronger oil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3230 or 75.59 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against the greenback on Monday, paring earlier gains as
disappointing domestic wholesale trade data and a stronger U.S.
dollar were offset by stronger crude prices, which tend to
benefit the commodities-linked currency.
    The value of Canadian wholesale trade was unchanged in July
as gains in sectors including machinery and motor vehicles were
offset by declines in the food industry. Economists had forecast
a gain of 0.7 percent. In volume terms, wholesale sales were
down 0.4 percent in July. 
    The U.S. dollar also rebounded from last week's post-Federal
Reserve lows as investors digested how the Federal Reserve's
decision last week to keep interest rates steady might impact
other key central banks around the world. 
    
    * At 9:39 a.m. EDT (1339 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.3230 to the greenback, or 75.59 U.S. cents,
steady from the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3217, or
75.66 U.S. cents.
    * The loonie, which was stronger against all of its key
currency counterparts, traded between C$1.3176 and C$1.3236.
    * Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz will be speaking
this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
    * Canadian retail sales for July will be the only other
domestic data this week. 
    * Data showing U.S. drilling had slowed helped give the
price of crude oil, a key Canadian export, a lift. U.S. 
prices were up 2.24 percent to $45.68, while Brent crude 
added 1.54 percent to $48.2. 
    * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the longer term bond prices falling. The
two-year price down 4 Canadian cents to yield 0.483
percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 36
Canadian cents to yield 1.501 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -22.3 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -67.9 basis points.
    

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.