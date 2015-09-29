CANADA FX DEBT-C$ off fresh 11-year lows, global clouds linger

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3400, or 74.63 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly higher across maturity curve TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was a touch softer against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as the higher price of oil, which rose on evidence that U.S. crude supplies were tightening, helped the currency recoup some of the overnight losses that pushed it to fresh 11-year lows. Overall investor sentiment remained somewhat grim, with global stocks sliding to their lowest in more than two years as commodity prices and emerging markets like China, a major commodities consumer, remained under pressure. * At 10:04 a.m. EDT (1404 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3400 to the greenback, or 74.63 U.S. cents, marginally weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3394, or 74.66 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3385, while its weakest level was C$1.3434, the softest it's been since June, 2004. * In Canada, producer prices for August fell slightly more than expected following three straight months of gains due to the lower cost of energy and petroleum products. * In the United States, home prices rose in July to match the June pace, but fell shy of expectations, according to the S&P/Case Shiller composite index. * Canada's gross domestic product for July is expected at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. * U.S. crude prices were up 1.37 percent to $45.04, while Brent crude added 1.50 percent to $48.05. * Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price flat to yield 0.506 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 8 Canadian cents to yield 1.436 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -15.1 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -64.3 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)