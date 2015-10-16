FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 3-month high
#Canada Dollar Report
October 16, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 3-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2899, or 77.53 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pulled back
from its strongest level in  three months against its U.S.
counterpart on Friday, as oil rose after a week of losses and
other commodity prices slipped on slowing demand growth.
    The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, is
on track for a 0.3 percent gain on the week despite oil's
decline, fueled by investor concerns that weak economic
conditions will convince the U.S Federal Reserve not to raise
rates this year.
    * At 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
traded at C$1.2899 to the greenback, or 77.53 U.S. cents, weaker
than Thursday's close of C$1.2847, or 77.84 U.S. cents.
    * The Canadian dollar was outperforming other commodities
currencies and the Japanese yen, but slipped against the euro,
British pound and Swiss franc.
    * U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $47.18 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 1 percent to $50.23.
Copper prices declined 0.6 percent to $5,274.5 a tonne.
  
    * The currency is expected to trade between C$1.2840 and
C$1.2940 during the session, according to RBC Capital Markets.
    Canadian government bond prices were moderately higher
across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 1
Canadian cent to yield 0.532 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 up 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.432 percent.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

