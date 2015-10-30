FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat after inline domestic GDP data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
October 30, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat after inline domestic GDP data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3166, or 75.95 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices little changed across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was
unchanged against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, trading in a
tight range after two days of gains and on track for a 1.4
percent rise in October.
    The currency initially slipped after gross domestic product
figures for August showed modest gains, in line with
expectations, before retracing. 
    "The wider theme I would say is towards a stronger U.S.
dollar on the heels of the Fed," said David Tulk, chief Canada
macro strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. "It's very much a
wait-and-see proposition at this stage."
    * At 9:28 a.m. ET (1328 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.3166 to the greenback, or 75.95 U.S. cents,
compared with Thursday's close of C$1.3167, or 75.95 U.S. cents.
    * The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.3126, while its weakest was C$1.3192.
    * U.S. crude prices were up 0.24 percent at $46.17 a
barrel, while Brent added 0.88 percent to $49.23. 
    * The Canadian dollar, which fell against most key
currencies, is expected to trade between C$1.3080 and C$1.3180
against the greenback on Friday, according to RBC Capital
Markets.
    * Canadian government bond prices were little changed across
the maturity curve, with the two-year flat to yield
0.576 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 4
Canadian cents to yield 1.544 percent. The 4-year slipped.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -16.9 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -62.1 basis points.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.