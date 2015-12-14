CANADA FX DEBT-C$ bounces after hitting 11-1/2-year trough

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3727 or 72.85 U.S. cents

* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. dollar on Monday, but only after hitting an 11-1/2-year trough as oil prices fell to fresh multiyear lows.

Oil prices neared an 11-year low on growing fears the global oil glut would worsen in the months ahead.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 percent to $35.22 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.9 percent to $36.82.

Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics suggested the country's economic slowdown is stabilizing after the government's additional monetary and fiscal stimulus this year. China is a major customer of Canada's natural resource exports.

Canadian household debt compared to income rose to a record 163.7 percent in the third quarter from a downwardly revised 162.7 percent, the second straight quarter the measure has increased.

In other data, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier.

At 9:53 a.m. EST (1453 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.3727 to the greenback, or 72.85 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday's close of C$1.3742, or 72.77 U.S. cents.

The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3677, while it hit its weakest since June 2004 at C$1.3780.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 6 Canadian cents to yield 0.509 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 42 Canadian cents to yield 1.453 percent.

The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 3 basis points wider at minus 44.3 basis points, trading at its deepest negative spread in more than eight years, as Treasuries underperformed ahead of a likely Federal Reserve rate hike this week. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)