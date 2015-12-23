FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as oil prices edge higher
#Canada Dollar Report
December 23, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as oil prices edge higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3914, or 71.87 cents
    * Bond prices fall across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against the greenback on Wednesday after oil prices edged up
following an unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventories.
   
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.3914 to the
greenback, or 71.87 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's close of
C$1.3937, or 71.75 U.S. cents.
    Canadian government bond prices fell across the maturity
curve, with the two-year down 3 Canadian cents to
yield 0.528 percent and the benchmark 10-year was
down 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.436 percent.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3897,
while its weakest level was C$1.3935.
    Canadian gross domestic data for October is due at 08:30
a.m. EST.
    U.S. crude prices were up 1.72 percent to $36.76 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 1.94 percent to
$36.81. 


 (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)

