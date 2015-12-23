CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as oil prices edge higher

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3914, or 71.87 cents * Bond prices fall across the maturity curve TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday after oil prices edged up following an unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventories. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.3914 to the greenback, or 71.87 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's close of C$1.3937, or 71.75 U.S. cents. Canadian government bond prices fell across the maturity curve, with the two-year down 3 Canadian cents to yield 0.528 percent and the benchmark 10-year was down 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.436 percent. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3897, while its weakest level was C$1.3935. Canadian gross domestic data for October is due at 08:30 a.m. EST. U.S. crude prices were up 1.72 percent to $36.76 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.94 percent to $36.81. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)