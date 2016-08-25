CANADA FX DEBT-C$ trades sideways before central bankers' gathering

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2927, or 77.36 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday despite solid U.S. data and lower oil prices, trading in a narrow range before the start of a global central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole. Data showed U.S. core capital goods orders rose the most in six months, offering a tentative sign that a downturn in U.S. business spending is starting to ease, which may be good news for Canada's exporters. Weak U.S. business investment has hampered a long-awaited pick-up in growth of Canada's non-energy exports, economists say, while a weaker Canadian dollar has not helped exports as much as expected. Oil prices slipped as the market focused on oversupply and fading expectation of a production freeze. U.S. crude prices were down 0.26 percent to $46.65 a barrel. Investors are awaiting clues from Jackson Hole on the U.S. interest rate outlook, with the focus on Friday's keynote speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. At 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2927 to the greenback, or 77.36 U.S. cents, slightly stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.2930, or 77.34 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2899, while its weakest level was C$1.2940. Canadian government bond prices were lower in sympathy with Treasuries after the solid U.S. data. The two-year bond fell 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.586 percent and the benchmark 10-year declined 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.056 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)