FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds at one-month low versus greenback
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
April 20, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 4 months ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds at one-month low versus greenback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.3488, or 74.14 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed at a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on
Thursday after two days of sharp losses, as oil prices steadied
and domestic bond yields picked up slightly more than
Treasuries.
    At 8:46 a.m. ET (1246 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.3488 to the greenback, or 74.14 U.S. cents,
slightly stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.3480, or 74.18
U.S. cents.
    It was trading in a tight range between C$1.3462 and
C$1.3495, after changing hands in the C$1.33 range earlier in
the week.
    Oil prices regained some ground as leading Gulf oil
producers signaled a likely extension of OPEC-led supply cuts
beyond the middle of the year.             
    The province of Ontario is set to announce a series of
measures including a 15-percent non-resident foreign buyers tax
on property purchases to rein in runaway housing prices, the
Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) News reported.
    Investors are also awaiting inflation data due at 8:30 a.m.
on Friday for further signs that the country's economy is
picking up. Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices
to have risen 0.4 percent in March, up from 0.2 percent in
February.         
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year            price down 3.4
Canadian cents to yield 0.742 percent and the benchmark 10-year
            off 19 Canadian cents to yield 1.488 percent.
    The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was slightly narrower
at -45.5 basis points, while the 10-year spread was also tighter
at -75.1 basis points.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.