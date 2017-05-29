CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed ahead of GDP data this week

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3451, or 74.34 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the price of oil steadied in holiday-thinned trading and ahead of the release of data on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent to $49.82 a barrel in subdued trading due to public holidays in China, the United States and Britain. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. At 9:25 a.m. ET (1325 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3451 to the greenback, or 74.34 U.S. cents, nearly unchanged. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3399 to C$1.3467. The loonie rose 0.5 percent last week. It touched its strongest in five weeks on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada was more upbeat than investors had expected as it left interest rates unchanged at 0.5 percent. Economists forecast that the Canadian economy grew at a 3.9 percent annualized pace in the first quarter after a strong expansion in the second half of 2016. The country's trade data for April is due on Friday. Speculators increased bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to a record high, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. Canadian dollar net short positions rose to 99,109 contracts as of May 23 from 98,000 a week earlier. Canadian government bond prices were mixed, with the two-year price down 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 0.716 percent and the 10-year rising 11 Canadian cents to yield 1.431 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)