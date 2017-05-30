CANADA FX DEBT-C$ near flat as investors brace for GDP data

(Adds analyst quotes and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3462, or 74.28 U.S. cents * Loonie touches weakest in nearly a week at C$1.3506 * Bond prices mixed across slightly steeper yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from a near one-week low earlier in the session as investors awaited the country's gross domestic product data on Wednesday. At 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3462 to the greenback, or 74.28 U.S. cents, nearly unchanged. The currency earlier moved as low as C$1.3506, its weakest since May 24, but the range was narrow. "It has been pretty rangebound. All eyes are on the GDP data tomorrow," said Rahim Madhavji, president of Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange. Economists forecast that the Canadian economy grew at a 3.9 percent annualized pace in the first quarter after a strong expansion in the second half of 2016 . The currency on Thursday touched its strongest in five weeks at C$1.3388 after the Bank of Canada struck a more upbeat tone than investors had expected the day before. Investors are also bracing for a potential U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate increase in June, Madhavji said. The U.S. dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies even as data pointed to firming domestic demand early in the second quarter that could allow the Fed to hike rates. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were pressured by signs of resurgent crude output in Libya and concerns that extended production cuts by leading exporting countries may not be enough to drain a global glut. U.S. crude prices settled 14 cents lower at $49.66 a barrel. Canada's current account deficit widened more than expected in the first quarter of the year on an increase in imports of both goods and services. The C$14.05 billion gap exceeded economists' expectations for a deficit of C$12 billion. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a slightly steeper yield curve, with the two-year up 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.703 percent and the 10-year falling 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.415 percent. On Monday, the 10-year yield had hit its lowest intraday level in six months at 1.399 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)