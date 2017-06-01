CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens against stronger greenback, oil weighs

(Updates to late trading, adds analyst comment) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3522, or 73.94 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices fell in afternoon trade and President Donald Trump said he will withdraw the United States from a landmark global climate pact. Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement to reduce emissions was seen as a bad omen as Canada and Mexico gird for likely tense negotiations with Washington to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). "Leaving the Paris accord increases the likelihood that he will walk away from NAFTA," said Adam Button, currency analyst at ForexLive in Montreal. "NAFTA is more vulnerable than it was yesterday." "It shows he will do whatever it takes to boost U.S. growth and doesn't care what the rest of the world or the corporate world thinks," Button added. At 4:00 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3522 to the greenback, or 73.94 U.S. cents, down 0.1 percent. That was at the weak end of the day's narrow range between C$1.3472 to C$1.3527. It weakened steadily through the afternoon, tracking a similar slip in oil prices as concerns that key producers were still adding to the global crude glut weighed on the global Brent benchmark. U.S. crude ended up slightly after a larger-than-expected domestic inventory drawdown, a day after hitting a nearly three-week low. The U.S. dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of major currencies, helped by a report that showed U.S. private employers added 253,000 jobs in May. The Canadian currency is expected to dip in the short term but stabilize in 12 months, a Reuters poll showed, as a strengthening domestic economy encourages the Bank of Canada to prepare the market for interest rate hikes. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the two-year off half a Canadian cent to yield 0.697 percent and the 10-year down 7 Canadian cents to yield 1.424 percent. Prices for 20- and 30-year issues were higher. Canada's trade data for April is due on Friday. (Additional reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)