CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as strong jobs data builds case for rate hikes

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3461, or 74.29 U.S. cents * Loonie touches 1-week low at C$1.3545 before jobs data * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 10-year yield hits highest since May 26 at 1.459 pct By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday against its U.S. counterpart, recovering from an earlier 1-week low as strong domestic jobs data supported the view that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates earlier than previously thought. Canada's job growth accelerated in May at its fastest pace in eight months, Statistics Canada said. Employers added 54,500 jobs, handily topping economists' forecast for a gain of 11,000. "It is just another piece of information that suggests that the Bank of Canada could be tightening maybe a little bit earlier than markets are pricing," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities. Chances of an interest rate increase this year rose to nearly 30 percent from 22 percent before the jobs report, data from the overnight index swaps market showed. On Thursday, Bank of Canada Governor Poloz said he is comforted by recent signs of economic strength even as the central bank warned that rising consumer debt levels and an unbalanced housing market have raised household vulnerabilities. At 9:20 a.m. ET (1320 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3461 to the greenback, or 74.29 U.S. cents, up 0.3 percent. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3454, while it touched its weakest since June 2 at C$1.3545. In other domestic data, industrial capacity rose to its highest level since 2007 in the first quarter, lifted by the manufacturing and construction sectors, data from Statistics Canada showed. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, steadied after steep falls earlier in the week under pressure from widespread evidence of a fuel glut despite efforts led by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to tighten the market. U.S. crude prices were up 0.26 percent at $45.76 a barrel. The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies, helped by a bounce in bond yields as risk aversion ebbed following the testimony of former FBI director James Comey. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year down 6.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.75 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 33 Canadian cents to yield 1.454 percent. The 10-year yield touched its highest since May 26 at 1.459 percent, while the gap between it and the U.S. 10-year yield narrowed 1.3 basis points to a spread of -76.4 basis points as Canadian bonds underperformed. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)