TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level in two years against the greenback on Wednesday after language from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement, which was seen as dovish, sent the U.S. dollar lower.

The Canadian dollar pushed through an April 2016 support level and touched C$1.2415 to the greenback, or 80.55 U.S. cents, its strongest level since July 2015.