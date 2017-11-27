FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
November 27, 2017 / 2:25 PM / in 15 hours

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ stronger even as oil slips from two-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2681, or 78.86 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday even as U.S. oil prices
pulled back from a two-year high, as the greenback broadly
extended recent losses.
    At 8:56 a.m. ET (1356 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2681 to the greenback, or 78.86 U.S. cents, its
strongest level of the session and up 0.2 percent. It had gained
0.4 percent last week.
    The currency's weakest level was C$1.2722.
    The Bank of Canada is due to release its semi-annual
Financial System Review on Tuesday, while currency strategists
are also looking ahead to a monthly employment report and
quarterly gross domestic product data due on Friday after weak
retail sales numbers last week. 
    * U.S. crude        prices were down 0.95 percent to $58.39
a barrel, while Brent crude         lost 0.25 percent.     
    The Canadian dollar was slightly stronger against the euro
and weaker versus the Japanese yen.
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year            price down half a
Canadian cent to yield 1.443 percent and the benchmark 10-year
            rising 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.885 percent.
    The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -31 basis points,
while the 10-year spread was -44.5 basis points.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.