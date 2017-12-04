FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Canada Dollar Report
December 4, 2017 / 2:41 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ near flat vs firmer greenback after posting 5-week high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2682, or 78.85 U.S
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Oct. 25 at C$1.2656
    * Bond prices lower across the yield curve

    TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was nearly
unchanged against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on Monday,
after hitting a five-week high earlier in the session as it
added to gains made on Friday following much
stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data.
    The data showing a surge in jobs in November came ahead of a
Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday.             
    The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest
rate steady at 1 percent. But chances of a hike in January have
increased to more than 50 percent from 47 percent before
Friday's jobs data.           
    At 9:18 a.m. ET (1418 GMT) the Canadian dollar          was
little changed at C$1.2682 to the greenback, or 78.85 U.S.
cents.
    The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.2726,
while it touched its strongest since Oct. 25 at C$1.2656.
    The U.S. dollar        broke a three-day losing streak
against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. Senate
approved a major tax overhaul at the weekend.             
    Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell after
U.S. shale drillers last week added more rigs, but still held
close to their highest since mid-2015.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.25 percent at $57.63 a
barrel. 
    Canada will continue to explore a free trade agreement with
China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, as it weighs
its options after the United States threatened to pull out of
the North American Free Trade Agreement.             
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year           
fell 4.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.544 percent and the 10-year
            declined 25 Canadian cents to yield 1.939 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

