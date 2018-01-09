FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Canada Dollar Report
January 9, 2018 / 2:41 PM / in a day

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips only slightly vs firmer greenback as oil climbs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2433, or 80.43 U.S. cents
    * Oil rises to its highest since May 2015
    * Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve
    * 2-year yield touches a six-year high at 1.799 percent

    TORONTO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a stronger greenback
offset higher prices for crude oil, one of Canada's major
exports.
    The U.S. dollar        rose to an 11-day high against a
basket of major currencies, continuing a recovery from
four-month lows plumbed at the start of the year.             
     Oil rose to its highest since May 2015, supported by
OPEC-led production cuts and expectations U.S. crude inventories
fell for an eighth week.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.75 percent at $62.19 a
barrel.
    At 9:14 a.m. EST (1414 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading at C$1.2433 to the greenback, or 80.43 U.S. cents,
down 0.1 percent. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2399 to
C$1.2448.
    The loonie touched its strongest level in three months at
C$1.2355 on Friday after stronger-than-expected domestic jobs
data prompted investors to bet on a Bank of Canada interest rate
hike as soon as Jan. 17.                       
    Chances of a rate hike next week have more than doubled to
80 percent since the jobs data, the overnight index swaps market
indicated. They got a further boost from a Bank of Canada
business survey on Monday that showed optimism.             
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper
yield curve, with the two-year            down 2 Canadian cents
to yield 1.796 percent and the 10-year             falling 22
Canadian cents to yield 2.184 percent.
    The 2-year yield touched its highest intraday since June
2011 at 1.799 percent.
    Canadian housing starts fell in December to a seasonally
adjusted annual rate of 216,980 from November's downwardly
revised 251,675. Economists had expected a decline to a 212,500
annual rate.                 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrew Hay)

