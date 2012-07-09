CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sags on growth worries; Europe meeting eyed

* C$ slips to C$1.0213 vs US$, or 97.91 U.S. cents * Investors shun risk ahead of Europe ministers' meeting * Bonds edge up across the curve By Jennifer Kwan TORONTO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar stumbled against the U.S. currency on Monday along with global stock prices on doubt there would be progress at a meeting of finance ministers about Europe's debt crisis. The euro hovered near a two-year low as investors shunned riskier assets. A meeting of euro zone finance chiefs later on Monday held center stage, with doubts growing over whether they will make much progress on plans for a single euro zone bank regulator, or on how the region's new bailout fund can be used to reduce a country's borrowing costs. The meeting comes after the euro zone leaders in late June agreed to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets to support troubled member states. "They're big, important meetings and a follow on to the summit," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank. Investors are looking for policies that can actually be implemented, added Sutton. At around 9:10 a.m. (1310 GMT), the Canadian currency was at C$1.0213 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.91 U.S. cents, down slightly from Friday's finish at C$1.0186 versus the U.S. dollar, or 98.17 U.S. cents. Also weighing on the currency was weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation data and a record fall in Japan's machinery goods orders, which help gauge the strength of capital spending. That followed a disappointingly weak U.S. jobs report on Friday. Canadian bond prices edged up across the curve with the two-year government bond up 4 Canadian cents to yield 0.962 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond added 26 Canadian cents to yield 1.662 percent.