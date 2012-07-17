CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat ahead of Bank of Canada

* C$ flat vs US$ at C$1.0146 * Market also eyes U.S. Fed * Trades near record against euro * Bonds mostly flat By Jennifer Kwan TORONTO, July 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar traded flat against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors awaited commentary from the Bank of Canada for any hints on the timing of an interest rate hike. Against the greenback, the Canada's currency was unchanged at C$1.0146, or 98.56 U.S. cents. Analysts unanimously expect the Bank of Canada to hold its main policy rate at 1 percent, but the real focus will be on whether it will repeat, dilute or omit the message that it may soon need to raise the rate. "Our view is that certainly the Bank of Canada is likely to sound less hawkish than it sounded before, but still be one of the more hawkish central banks of the advanced economies," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank. On Monday, the Canadian dollar ended at C$1.0147 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.55 U.S. cents. The market was also keeping tabs on the U.S. Federal Reserve with global shares and the euro edging up as investors speculated that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at more monetary stimulus later in the day. Bernanke begins the first leg of a two-day testimony to U.S. lawmakers later on Tuesday and is expected to be pressed on whether the central bank is close to launching a third round of large-scale asset purchases, known as quantitative easing or 'QE3', and what other tools it might consider using. The Fed's decision last month to buy an additional $267 billion in long-term bonds with proceeds from short-term debt, a measure known as Operation Twist, has already put the U.S. central bank on a policy easing footing. "We have the dual risk today of the Bank of Canada as well as the Fed," said Sutton. "Those two have really flattened CAD trading." Against the euro, the Canadian dollar traded near a record high at around C$1.2458, or 80.27 euro cents. Canadian bond prices were mostly flat across the curve on Tuesday with the 10-year bond yield at 1.630 percent. The two-year government bond yielded around 0.968 percent.