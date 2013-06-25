CANADA FX DEBT-C$ in modest retreat as Fed, China in focus

* C$ at C$1.05 vs US$, or 95.24 U.S. cents * China's central bank moves to allay banking crisis fears * Bond prices rise across maturity curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened against the greenback on Tuesday but did not break new ground after weakening some 3 percent in recent sessions following investor worries about when the Federal Reserve will rein in its monetary stimulus. In China, fears of a banking crisis were allayed after the People's Bank of China calmed some of those concerns overnight, and world bonds, equities and commodities markets recouped some of their recent losses. "It's been a volatile few days - that's a bit of an understatement. I think it's generally a situation where the Canadian dollar is taking its cues from global risk sentiment and from events abroad," said Mazen Issa, macro strategist at TD Securities. "In terms of today's trading, it has been holding fairly steady." The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0500 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.24 U.S. cents at 9:08 a.m. (1308 GMT). This was weaker than Monday's finish at C$1.0486, or 95.37 U.S. cents. The currency had touched C$1.0556 on Monday, its weakest level since Oct. 5, 2011. Issa expected the Canadian dollar to stay within the session's highs and lows of C$1.0523 and C$1.0457. Canadian government debt prices rose across the maturity curve, with the two-year bond adding 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.226 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond gained 23 Canadian cents to yield 2.461 percent.