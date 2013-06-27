CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains, fears ease of quick U.S. stimulus pullback

* C$ at C$1.0461 vs US$, or 95.59 U.S. cents * After US dollar's recent jump, some pullback * Rising oil price helps Canadian dollar By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, June 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as commodity currencies benefited from a rising oil price and reduced fears that U.S. Federal Reserve will move quickly to withdraw monetary stimulus. "We've seen a bit more of a bounce in commodity currencies overnight," said Greg Moore, a currency strategist at TD Securities. "Nothing fundamental has shifted to drive that move, but it's essentially a fading of the tapering trade that has been so strong and so broad since last Wednesday." The U.S. dollar had risen forcefully since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last week discussed a potential slowing of the pace of its stimulative asset purchases as the economy improves. Other Fed officials have since sought to downplay the notion of an imminent end to the bank's monetary stimulus as equities markets retreated and bond yields spiked. At 9:36 a.m. (1336 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0461 to the greenback, or 95.59 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0479, or 95.43 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's North American close. Traders await comments from two Fed officials Thursday for more evidence on the central bank's thinking. The two-year bond was up 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.200 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond rose 46 Canadian cents to yield 2.442 percent.