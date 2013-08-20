CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls to lowest vs Europe currencies since 2011

* C$ at C$1.0402 vs US$, or 96.14 U.S. cents

* Slip in Canada trade data pushes currency lower

* C$ at lowest vs euro, pound and franc since late 2011

TORONTO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its weakest against the U.S. dollar in nearly two weeks and slumped to its lowest against major European currencies since late 2011 on Tuesday after data showed Canadian domestic wholesale trade fell by a larger-than-expected 2.8 percent in June from May.

"That was a soft number," said David Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotiabank. "That's part of the reason behind the weakness" and follows other recent weak data suggesting that gross domestic product will disappoint, he said.

The loonie tumbled 1.2 percent against the euro, 0.9 percent versus the British pound and 1.6 percent against the Swiss franc, hitting levels last seen in late 2011.

The Canadian dollar slipped about 0.6 percent to C$1.0402 versus the greenback, or 96.14 U.S. cents, its weakest level since Aug. 8, soon after the data and was trading at C$1.0396 an hour later. The currency closed on Monday at C$1.0342, or 96.69 U.S. cents.

Bradley noted, however, that the slip seemed to have encountered some resistance around the C$1.04 level.

Prices for Canadian government debt were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year bond up 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.202 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond rose 40 Canadian cents to yield 2.694 percent.

Yields on 10- and 30-year Canadian government bonds hit their highest levels in more than two years on Monday.

Investors will be looking ahead to Wednesday's release of minutes from a late July meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could provide insight on the central bank's thinking on when and how to reduce its massive monetary stimulus.